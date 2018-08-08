Metro firefighters spend the week training for water rescues on Olathe Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Metro firefighters need to be prepared for all emergencies whether on the ground or in the water.

That's why the Olathe Fire Department has spent all week practicing different water rescues, including boat rescues, helping distressed swimmers and practicing self-rescues.

Wednesday's training brought firefighters to Olathe Lake where they ended up helping in a real-life emergency, though this one was on the ground. Crews were called to a motorcycle crash near the lake that sent the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

