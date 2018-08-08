× Out-of-the-box sandwich idea: Hummus face sandwiches

Hummus Face Sandwiches

Ingredients:

Salami smile

Parsley hair

Olives Eyes

Cherry tomato nose (sliced in half)

Lettuce Hair

Bell Pepper smile

Apple slice smile

Carrot slice eyes, and cheeks

Directions:

Make eyes from sliced olives. A nose and mouth from sliced red bell peppers. Create hair from grated carrots and parsley. You can also use pickles for a nose. The choices are endless, and oh so much fun!

