Out-of-the-box sandwich idea: Hummus face sandwiches

Hummus Face Sandwiches
Ingredients:
Salami smile
Parsley hair
Olives Eyes
Cherry tomato nose (sliced in half)
Lettuce Hair
Bell Pepper smile
Apple slice smile
Carrot slice eyes, and cheeks
Directions:
Make eyes from sliced olives. A nose and mouth from sliced red bell peppers. Create hair from grated carrots and parsley. You can also use pickles for a nose. The choices are endless, and oh so much fun!
