Overland Park police searching for missing 92-year-old woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are searching for a missing 92-year-old woman who might have dementia.

Loretta May James was last known to be with her daughter Gayle Gilmore on Aug. 6 in a green 2003 Ford Windstar minivan with the Kansas license plate 881GHx.

Police say it’s likely the two women are still together but they aren’t certain. OPPD said James and Gilmore might be in the Platte City or Platte County area.

Anyone who sees James or the vehicle is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.