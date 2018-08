Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Shawnee police are investigating a homicide Wednesday.

Police say around 1:06 a.m. they were dispatched to a home near 51st and Monticello upon a physical disturbance.

Responding officers found a 57-year-old man with severe injuries. First responders took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A source told FOX4 the victim may have been stabbed several times.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect, but they did not release a suspect description.