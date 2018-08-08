Renee Kelly’s sour cream and raisin pie

Vodka Pie Crust

Ingredients:

3 C. Pastry flour

7 oz Butter

Unsalted

4 oz vodka ice cold

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbs. Sugar

Directions:

Mix together the flour, salt and sugar. Grate in the butter. Add the vodka, and mix until incorporated. press into a greased pie plate. Prick with a fork and par bake at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes

Raisins:

Soak over night in the following: 1 1/2 C. golden raisins 1/2 C. Rice wine vinegar 1/2 C. water 1 C. Sugar

Sour Cream Filling:

1 package of vanilla jello pudding prepared accordingly

1 C. Sour Cream

1/2 tsp cardamom 1 tsp vanilla extract

Meringue:

3/4 C. *****pasteurized Egg White

3/4 C. granulated sugar whisk on high until stiff peaks form.

Directions:

Decorate raisin pie with the meringue and torch. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Note: ****Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, egg products, meat products is hazardous to your health.