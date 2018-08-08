Swimmer’s body recovered from Tanglewood Lake in La Cygne

LA CYGNE, Kan. — A man has died of an apparent drowning at Tanglewood Lake in La Cygne, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Game Warden Jeff Cakin said they were called to the lake shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. The caller reported several people were swimming in the lake when the man didn’t resurface.

After nothing was discovered in the initial search, a recovery operation began around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The body of an adult man was discovered around noon. He will be identified pending family notification.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Osawatomie Fire assisted in the search.