× Teenage boy to be tried as an adult in deadly Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old who was 16 when he allegedly shot and killed a man in February is facing a murder charge as an adult. Prosecutors charged Zaire A. Williams with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for allegedly killing 39-year-old David Willard.

The shooting happened on February 14 in the 2600 block of Cleveland where officers found Willard dead on a kitchen floor.

A witness said that Williams is schizophrenic and bipolar, and was acting paranoid on the morning of the shooting. The witness said he was constantly looking out of windows, said that the world was against him and that people were trying to kill him. Court documents say that Willard had gone to the home that day to give his daughter cell phone money.

The witness and her boyfriend were upstairs when they were awakened by the sound of gunshots. They found Willard dead on the floor, and Williams holding a rifle and speaking incoherently before he tried to hide the firearm and then ran out of the house.

Detectives found 10 .30 caliber shell casings near Willard’s body, and a brown M-1 rifle in the basement that matched the description a witness gave of the firearm.

Police arrested Williams in Warrensburg on February 16, and he didn’t answer officers’ questions during an interview. A Family Court judge certified him to stand trial as an adult on Wednesday, his bond is set at $250,000 cash.