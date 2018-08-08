× Unofficial Kansas election results show Kobach has defeated Colyer by less than 200 votes

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Unofficial Kansas election results released just before 8 a.m. Thursday show that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has defeated current Gov. Jeff Colyer in the tight Republican gubernatorial primary race.

With all precincts reporting, only 191 votes separated the two candidates.

Both candidates sent their supporters home from their election night watch parties as they waited for results from Johnson County, which has nearly 23 percent of the state’s voters. The county suffered problems with new voting machines.

Kobach was at a Topeka hotel, while Colyer was in Overland Park.

The two candidates were virtually tied atop a seven-candidate field early Wednesday, and it remained that way.

Kansas has no automatic recount and if a recount is requested it must be paid for by the candidate requesting it.