Witnesses say argument preceded shooting where man was killed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late on Tuesday night. KCPD says at about 11:30 p.m., officers went to 9th and Harrison for a shooting call where they found a victim in the park.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, so far he’s only been described as a black male in his mid-20’s.

Witnesses say that the victim and suspect were arguing before the victim was shot, the suspect ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.