Here’s how a recount of the Republican primary for Kansas governor would work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With the tight Republican primary race for Kansas governor still unsettled, a recount could be looming in the future.

Allan Katz, an election expert with KC's nonpartisan group American Public Square, predicts once all of the mail-in and provisional ballots are added to the Kris Kobach-Jeff Colyer race on Monday, one of them will request a recount.

"Unless these other ballots are outside of what we’ve seen today, there’ll be a recount, and it will go on I’m guessing a week," he said.

Once the results are official, candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 17 to request a recount. Here's how that would work if one of them does.

Once a recount is requested, whether statewide or just for certain counties, the state gives each county fives days, including weekends and holidays, to add up the ballots a second time.

The candidate who requests the recount has to pay for the the cost of it -- unless the recount changes the outcome. The cost is set by the secretary of state. In this case, that would be Kobach, a candidate in the race. No one's quite sure what the cost would be because it's never happened in Kansas.

Once the recount tally is finalized, the Kansas secretary of state has to sign and certify the results. All told, it's a process that should take about two weeks.

Thursday afternoon, Colyer asked Kobach to recuse himself while the ballots in the Republican primary are being counted.

Colyer sent Kobach a letter Thursday that accuses him of giving county election officials guidance that is “inconsistent with Kansas law” about handling mailed-in and other ballots.

As secretary of state, Kobach is the state’s top elections official, setting rules, giving county officials guidance and appointing election commissioners in the state’s four most populous counties.

Colyer said in the letter that Kobach should have Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a fellow Republican, provide advice to county election officials instead.

Kobach said Thursday he plans to formally recuse himself from his role overseeing the undecided race on Friday. He told CNN he would recuse himself after the request, though he called his role largely symbolic in any case.

"There's really no point to it, but I said if my opponent wishes me to, I'd be happy to," Kobach said on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time."

"But it's purely symbolic. I don't think he understands the process," Kobach said.