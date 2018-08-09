× K-State signs football coach Bill Snyder to new 5-year contract

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State has extended Head Coach Bill Snyder’s contract for another 5 years.

Snyder’s new contract will run through the 2022 season, and unless he retires before then, the Wildcats’ head football coach will be 83 years old when the contract ends.

Snyder already had a contract that essentially rolled over each year. But under the new deal, the 78-year-old will make $3.45 million in 2018 with $300,000 increases over the next two years. The contract also includes a clause that allows for a salary renegotiation after the 2020 season.

Snyder resurrected the Kansas State program when he arrived in 1988, taking a program that had been dubbed “Futility U” to national prominence. He stepped away in 2005, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, only to return in 2009 when the program had again fallen on hard times.

He has a career record of 210-110-1, and is coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a bowl win.