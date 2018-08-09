KCMO church on list of city’s most dangerous buildings goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews are battling a fire Thursday morning near Agnes and Nicholson in Kansas City, Mo.

Old St. Francis Seraph Catholic Church caught fire before 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The church, which was built in 1924, was named one of the most dangerous buildings on a recent list from Kansas City, Missouri and scheduled to be demolished. Now officials say they will have to speed up that process.

Currently a fence and overgrown grass surround the vacant building. It was set to be demolished within the next week.

Lots of lumber and stained glass that were inside were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but people who live in the area say there were often squatters inside.

As of 6 a.m., firefighters had not been inside the building because the structure was not secure.

The battalion chief on the scene said there were three hydrants in the area not working, but they had advance notice before arriving on scene.

This was not the first fire this week where firefighters have had difficulties accessing nearby fire hydrants. On Monday three faulty fire hydrants near 16th and Oakley made fighting a fire a difficult task for firefighters.

A similar situation happened last month when firefighters were battling a fire at a home near 30th and Chelsea. The two hydrants closest to the home were not working because key parts had been removed. At the time, firefighters wouldn't go into detail about which specific parts were missing.