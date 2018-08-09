FOX4 Forecast: Air Quality Alert!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light winds continue today which has led to a stagnant air mass. This has resulted in orange ozone levels which prompted an Air Quality Alert Day for today. Temperatures will remain warm, in the lower 90s this afternoon. A few pop up showers and storms are also possible this afternoon. Find out when a real chance for rain returns in the updated Long Ranger.

