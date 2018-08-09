Make Nick and Jake’s poke tuna marinade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

2 cups Sesame Oil

2 cups Soy Sauce

2 TBSP Lime Juice

10TBSP Crushed Red Pepper

1 TBSP Love Seasoning

Directions:

Toss diced ahi in the marinade and allow to marinate for at least 2 minutes. Place the sriracha noodles in the bottom of a large salad bowl. Top noodles with asian slaw. Place the next 6 ingredients around the bowl in order leaving a space for the ahi. Fill the remaining space with the marinated ahi, starting in the middle of the bowl. Garnish the ahi with a drizzle of sriracha aioli. Place the wonton triangles evenly around the bowl. Expo: garnish top of poke bowl with sesame seeds, green onions, and place a pair of chopsticks on the rim of the bowl.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.