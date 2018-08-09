Make Nick and Jake’s poke tuna marinade

Ingredients:
2 cups Sesame Oil
2 cups Soy Sauce
2 TBSP Lime Juice
10TBSP Crushed Red Pepper
1 TBSP Love Seasoning
Directions:
- Toss diced ahi in the marinade and allow to marinate for at least 2 minutes.
- Place the sriracha noodles in the bottom of a large salad bowl.
- Top noodles with asian slaw.
- Place the next 6 ingredients around the bowl in order leaving a space for the ahi.
- Fill the remaining space with the marinated ahi, starting in the middle of the bowl.
- Garnish the ahi with a drizzle of sriracha aioli.
- Place the wonton triangles evenly around the bowl.
- Expo: garnish top of poke bowl with sesame seeds, green onions, and place a pair of chopsticks on the rim of the bowl.
