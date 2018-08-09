× Man charged with arson in 2-alarm fire that destroyed Overland Park apartment complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man is now facing arson charges in an Overland Park apartment complex fire that left 22 people displaced from their homes in May.

Ronald Buchanan has been charged with three counts of aggravated arson with risk of bodily harm, seven counts of aggravated arson with no risk of bodily harm and one count of animal cruelty.

Court documents say an animal was killed after a two-alarm fire destroyed Spring Hill Apartments. No one living at the apartment complex was seriously injured but 22 people were displaced.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. on May 14. It took crews more than an hour to get the fire under control. The roof collapsed into a few of the top floor apartments.

Buchanan’s bond is set at $50,000. He is due in Johnson County court Friday afternoon.



