Man dies trying to escape KC police after arrest near I-435 & 210-Hwy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man trying to escape police custody died Thursday morning.

It happened near I-435 and 210-Highway around 9 a.m.

Police say they were dispatched to the area after someone reported a man and a woman running in and out of traffic.

Officers arrested the man and woman at the scene, but the man took off and while still handcuffed tried to escape. He jumped from the overpass where they were standing. He didn’t survive the fall.

Police are calling this a death investigation.

Investigators say someone did call and report a disturbance at the Ameristar nearby, but they’re not sure if that was connected to the man and woman.