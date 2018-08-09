Meet the owner of the gun-mounted Jeep Kris Kobach used at Shawnee parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Don Erbert had no idea his Jeep would cause such an uproar when Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach rode in it in the Old Shawnee Days Parade.

Tuesday night, as Kobach's supporters gathered in Topeka, Don Erbert once again proudly put his Jeep on display.

The Iola, Kansas, resident bought the Jeep in Arkansas when it was just red. On the way home, he decided it needed an American flag paint job and a replica machine gun mounted on top.

"I'm strong on the Second Amendment, so I wanted to go over the top with it to make sure people noticed it," he said.

Since then he said Donald Trump Jr. has signed it, and he's hoping to get President Donald Trump's signature, too.

Erbert said 99 percent of the reactions he gets about the Jeep are positive. In fact, he said the first negative response he got was when Kobach rode in during the Old Shawnee Days parade.