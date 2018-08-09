Police release description of vehicle they believe is connected to deadly Shawnee stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- On Thursday, the Metro Squad Detectives released a description of a vehicle they believe could be connected to a deadly stabbing in Shawnee.

According to detective Brian Peters, a white four-door GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck was seen near 51st and Monticello in Shawnee, Kan., Wednesday around 1 a.m. that's approximately the same time police were dispatched to the area upon a physical disturbance.

Responding officers found 57-year-old David Paterno with severe injuries. First responders took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A source told FOX4 that Paterno may have been stabbed several times.

Detective Peters said investigators think the driver of the vehicle they are looking for, a man, has information about how Paterno died.

If you see this vehicle or have any information that could help police in their investigation, call the Metro Squad at (913) 742-6090.