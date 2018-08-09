× Tickets go on sale for Tech N9ne at KC Live!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local rapper Tech N9ne is coming to KC Live! at the Kansas City Power and Light District this fall.

Tech joins special guests Dizzy and Futuristic at the Kansas City Live Block Saturday, October 6th.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 the day of the show. VIP tickets are $55 in advance and are only available to people over 21-years-old. You can find tickets to the show here.

Concert goers under the age of 21 will be charged a $10 surcharge and will only be admitted before 9 p.m.