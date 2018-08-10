At least four killed in shooting in Canadian province’s capital city

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick — At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, police said Friday in a tweet.

The shooting took place in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick.

CNN network partner CTV, citing police, reported that “the incident is ‘ongoing.’ ”

It occurred in the Brookside Drive area of the city, police said.

“The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety,” Fredericton police said.

New Brunswick, in eastern Canada, is one of the nation’s Maritime provinces.