KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly two-vehicle crash on I-435 at Northeast Parvin Road claimed at least one life on Friday afternoon.

KCPD confirmed the crash and death, but further details aren’t immediately available.

KC Scout shows that the southbound lanes of I-435 past 48th Street are closed at this time, northbound traffic is affected, too. FOX4 will update this story with more details as they’re released.