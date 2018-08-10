Church community mourning loss of three metro teens killed in van crash near Bolivar, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- Three metro teens died in a crash on their way to the Current River on Friday morning, they were part of a church float trip for the Faith Chapel Assembly of God. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 13 teens and adult chaperones were in the van when it crashed north of Bolivar.

The highway patrol says the van crashed around 11 a.m., it went off of Highway 13 southbound, overturned, and hit a tree.

Church members tell FOX4 that the group left Friday to float in south central Missouri. It breaks their hearts to hear about the wreck, and three of their teenage members who won't be coming home.

A 16-year-old boy from Olathe, 14-year-old girl from Louisburg and 17-year-old girl from Stilwell died in the crash. Of the 13 people on board, two were adults and riding in the front seat. Three people have serious injuries and are hospitalized, the other seven are hurt but expected to be okay.

The Assembly of God Network in Kansas released a statement on Facebook about the crash, saying in part: "A youth group driving to a float trip had a terrible wreck that took the lives of three and sent three more to a Springfield, MO hospital. Please pray for the churches and the families so deeply affected.

We will share more info as we have permission."

FOX4 will have continuing coverage about this story throughout Friday night.