Driver speeding away from KCK police crashes into tree and dies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A driver speeding away from police crashed and died Friday morning in the area of 27th and Longwood.

Officer say this started around 3:20 a.m., when police and another driver both turned onto 27th Street from Parallel. Police say the driver stopped in the middle of the road for no reason, the officer passed the vehicle and noticed it still was not moving in the rear-view mirror and circled back with another officer.

Officers walked up to the car to make contact with the driver, but they say the person inside did not roll down their windows, had the music up very loud, and after noticing police, took off at a very high speed.

Police say a pursuit started but it did not last very long. Less than a mile later, that driver smashed into a tree near Quindaro at full speed. Car parts were strewn all over 27th Street, that cleanup continues and so does the investigation into why the driver sped off.

"He was definitely running from us. He stopped without any police action, we pulled in behind him after that to see what was going on because he was stopped in the middle the road, and again, when they tried to go up and talk to him to see what was going on the officer said he just took off," Officer Tom Tomasic told FOX4.

Police say they could be out at the scene until around 8 a.m., so if you’re getting ready to take the kids to school and you go down 27th Street between Quindaro and Longwood, you need to take another route.