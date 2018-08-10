× Missing teen with autism who left care facility found according to KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenage boy with autism who has been missing for a week was found on Friday morning. KCPD says that 15-year-old Zachary Deutsch is okay, and is being taken to a hospital as a precaution.

KCPD says its missing persons unit was out knocking on doors and handing out fliers on Friday morning, someone got in touch with them and directed them to the teen boy’s location.

Deutsch walked away from Ozanam, a residential youth treatment facility in Martin City. But FOX 4 reported on Thursday that he’s not the only one to disappear from that facility.

At least 11 kids have gone missing from Ozanam within the past week.

Brenda Deutsch is a mom to 16 kids, and has had Zachary since he was 2 years old. She called family services, hoping to find a good place where Zak could get the help he needed. The family lives in a small town north of St. Louis, but Zak was sent across the state to Ozanam in Kansas City, where he was admitted July 30.

“I got a call on August 3rd saying, ‘Hi mom. I’m doing good.’ He told me he loved me, and later that evening, he disappeared,” Deutsch said.

But she didn’t know Zak was missing until August 6th.

At least 75 kids live at Ozanam, which is operated by Cornerstones of Care. Many kids get referred to the facility by the Division of Family Services. The CEO of Cornerstones of Care, Denise Cross, previously told FOX4 that allegations of physical abuse are unsubstantiated.

“We take these incidents very seriously and will continue to take a hard look to see what we can do differently,” Cross said in response to the recent runaways.

As it relates to Zak, police say they anticipate he and his mom will be reunited soon.