Olathe East teacher under investigation for child porn found dead

OLATHE, Kan – An investigation involving child pornography and a metro teacher ended when the teacher took his own life.

FOX4 was first to report that 46-year-old John Derby, who was a teacher in the art department at Olathe East High School, was found dead Thursday night in a field in De Soto shortly after police raided his Overland Park apartment looking for child porn.

According to the Olathe East website, Derby taught metals, jewelry and ceramics and had been with the district for a year.

Before Olathe East, he was an Associate Professor of Visual Arts at the University of Kansas. His art was featured on the KU School of the Arts webpage in February, 2017.

Police say that Derby was the subject of a recent child pornography investigation.

Armed with a warrant, police raided his apartment at the Plaza at Overland Park Townhomes Thursday and took Derby’s computer. That computer is now undergoing a forensic examination.

Later that night, Derby’s body was found in a field in De Soto. Police say he took his own life.

While there will be no criminal charges filed in the child porn case because Derby is deceased, the investigation will continue. Police say they need to identify the victims.

At this point, investigators have not determined if the alleged victims could be from the Olathe School District, the apartment complex where Derby lived, other local children or if he downloaded child porn from the internet.

A representative from the Olathe School District said she was aware of Derby’s death but not aware of the child pornography investigation. The district declined to issue a statement at this time.