Sprint Center announces Drake and Migos concert postponed until Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday morning the Sprint Center announced that due to production issues, the “Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour” has been pushed to Sunday at 7 p.m.

This is the second time the show has been delayed. The tour was originally scheduled to begin July 26 in Utah, and Drake was originally slated to perform at the Sprint Center on July 31.

The Sprint Center says that all tickets will be honored for Sunday night. On social media they’re referring those wishing to get a refund to contact their point of purchase.