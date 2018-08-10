Three teens dead, others hurt when metro church’s van crashes near Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Three people died and at least 10 others were hurt when a van affiliated with Faith Chapel Assembly of God crashed on Friday morning on U.S. Highway 13, five miles north of Bolivar.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the van left the southbound lanes of the highway and overturned, injuring everyone on board. The Johnson County, Kansas church says they’ve heard that three died, there were teenagers and adults in the van that crashed, and early indications are that a tire blowout may have caused the crash.

The highway patrol says three teenagers died, but haven’t identified them by name. They’re a 16-year-old boy from Olathe, a 14-year-old girl from Louisburg and a 17-year-old girl from Stilwell. The driver and front seat passenger were adults, everyone else on board was a minor.

Three others have serious injuries and seven others have injuries they’re expected to recover from.

Bolivar is about two-and-a-half hours south and east of the metro. The church has three locations in Johnson County: Overland Park, Louisburg and Gardner.

