Bartle Hall hosts largest model train show in the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The largest model train show in the country is in Kansas City this weekend. The last time the National Model Railroad Association had its convention here was 20 years ago. Understandably, train enthusiasts are pretty excited.

Thousands of trains are on display at Bartle Hall, everything from classic Lionels to new elaborate Lego sets. There are also classes on the latest techniques and experts who can tell you how much that old set in your attic is worth. The kids can even jump aboard Thomas the Tank Engine.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham spent some time at the show this weekend. It runs through Sunday. You can get tickets online here and there's even a coupon code.