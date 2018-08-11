× KCK man convicted of raping woman he met in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday a Jackson County jury convicted Kansas City, Kan., man Derek Donnell of multiple sex crimes for an incident that happened in June of 2017.

Donnell, 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and kidnapping.

Court records say the victim was in the Westport area when she met Donnell. The two walked to his car to smoke marijuana, and after they got inside, he drove towards downtown and started groping her. She told him to stop, but he refused. Donnell then forced her into the back seat of his car and raped her. During the assault he choked her and pulled her hair.

The victim tried to run away, but Donnell chased her down, threw her to the ground, punched her and forced her back into his car before assaulting her a second time. She managed to escape again, and flagged down patrol officers at 8th and Oak.

Donnell’s sentencing will be at a later date