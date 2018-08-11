FOX4 Forecast: Dry then perhaps not dry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Typical summer weather is likely in the area this weekend. Humidity levels won't be too bad...and we should see quite a bit of sunshine. What has me intrigued is the potential for rain next week. It may not be a drought buster...but it may ease things just a little. Farmers and others with agricultural interests may want to monitor the system that's coming up from Texas.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page