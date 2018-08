× No chlorine leak at Shawnee pool

SHAWNEE, Ks. — The city of Shawnee has closed the Soetaert Aquatic Center after a possible chlorine leak. The Fire Marshall confirmed there was no leak, but the pool was closed out of an abundance of caution.

Emergency crews were called to the center to investigate the leak. 15 people were treated at the pool and two were taken to the hospital for observation. The pool will remain closed while they work to identify what happened.