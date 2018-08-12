6.4 earthquake hits Alaska, no reports of injuries or damage

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit a remote part of Alaska on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.

There have been no reports of injuries to people, or damage to places or pipelines, after the quake on Alaska’s North Slope, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Alaska Earthquake Center.

The tiny town of Kaktovik is closest to the epicenter, about 52 miles away.

There were several strong aftershocks following the quake, according to USGS data and the earthquake center. The earthquake was felt as far as Fairbanks, the earthquake center said.