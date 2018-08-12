Branson firefighters, crane service rescue 2 people trapped 100 feet in the air on bungee ride

BRANSON, Mo. — A problem with a popular attraction at Branson Frontier Adventures led to two people getting trapped 100 feet up in the air on Saturday night.

A Facebook post by Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 said multiple companies and a crane service were called in to rescue bungee riders on the “Ejection Seat.” The post says it took about two hours to complete the rescue.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a cable for the “Ejection Seat” got hung up, and suspended the bungee ride in midair. The riders weren’t hurt, and the park manager told the newspaper it wasn’t really a safety issue, and that the ride is regularly inspected.

This video from Branson Frontier Adventures shows how the ride normally operates.