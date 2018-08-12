Community rallies around young metro athlete paralyzed in diving accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- The community standing behind a young athlete hurt in a diving accident.

Nolan Sprague dove into a neighborhood pool last week and broke his neck. According to a GoFundMe page -- Sprague is paralyzed from the chest down and may never walk again. The page has already raised more than $85,000.

Sprague's dad runs Strike Zone Baseball Academy in Shawnee. The family is getting support from the Royals. Danny Duffy sent out this tweet asking his followers to support the family: