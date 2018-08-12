Driver being pursued by KCPD crashes into another car, killing other driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a man was a struck and killed by a driver fleeing from police on Saturday night.

The deadly crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Monroe. Investigators say officers spotted someone driving a Toyota Tacoma involved in an aggravated assault investigation and attempted to stop them. That driver didn’t stop, and a pursuit began westbound on Smart Avenue.

The Tacoma driver didn’t stop at a stop sign, and hit a Chevrolet Impala on the driver’s side that was headed south on Monroe. The Impala was smashed into a retaining wall, the driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Tacoma driver wasn’t hurt, officers arrested them at the scene.

Police haven’t released the name of the man killed. Both the initial investigation into the aggravated assault and this deadly crash investigation are ongoing. When KCPD released this information Sunday morning, it also included the department’s policy on pursuits, you can read it at this link.