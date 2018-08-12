Gunshots pierce a peaceful night’s sleep at Olathe home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. – The Olathe Police Department is investigating after someone shot at a house early Sunday morning.

The possible drive-by shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on South Hunter Street. Investigators are still trying to figure out if the shooter was in a car or walking.

“I heard five shots,” said Claudio Molina, who lives at the home. “They were fast, like ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow.’”

Molina said he woke up scared and confused as he heard gunshots outside his home.

“It took me a few minutes to react and come out of the house because we were freaking out, you know,” Molina said.

Five people were inside at the time of the shooting, including Molina’s daughter-law who he said is five-months pregnant.

“They not respect anything, you know,” Molina said. “They put the entire family at risk.”

No one was hurt. However, two bullets entered the home. One of them went through the living room and landed in the dining room. The other bullet traveled through a window before striking a wall just inches above where someone could’ve been sitting.

“As far as I know, I don’t have any enemies,” Molina said. “I don’t know why this happened.”

Molina said Olathe police officers were quick to respond and that investigators removed evidence from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe Police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS