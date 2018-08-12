Joe’s Forecast: Rain chances look promising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer weather continues in the region today...although the humidity levels look reasonable today as well. Tomorrow though things will become more humid ahead of our storm that looks to increase the rain chances later Monday into Tuesday. Some areas may see over 1" of rain.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page