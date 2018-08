OLATHE, Kan. — Investigators are looking for someone suspected of firing gunshots into a home early on Sunday morning.

A news release says a drive-by shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m., in the 800 block of South Hunter Street. Nobody was hurt, but police still want to find the vehicle and whoever fired the gunshots.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the department at (913) 971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.