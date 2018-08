× Tonganoxie police searching for man last seen Saturday

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — The Tonganoxie Police Department is looking for a 38-year-old man last seen on Saturday.

Joseph Atchison was last seen in the city at about 3 p.m., he was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with Kansas tags: 898BBF. He was wearing tan cargo shorts, a grey T-shirt and a baseball cap.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call your local law enforcement or Tonganoxie Police at (913) 369-3754.