Tickets and Tailgate: Win MU, KU or K-State football tickets and Price Chopper gift card

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4, the University of Missouri, University of Kansas and Kansas State University have a pair of tickets to give away to each home game. Price Chopper makes it even more fun by tossing in a $50 gift card to the prize package so you can tailgate!

First, decide which games you want to attend, then fill out the entry form and select the games you’d like to enter. Make sure you’ve checked your college football calendar and check the box next to the correct games!

To enter the contest for your favorite team, click the corresponding photo below.