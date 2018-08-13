Community steps up to the plate for metro baseball pitcher paralyzed in diving accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Instead of beginning his senior year in high school, a Mill Valley High School baseball player is in the hospital.

Nolan Sprague's life changed forever because of a diving accident last week. He dove into a neighborhood pool last week and broke his neck.

Now, his baseball and school communities are stepping up to the plate.

“We`re going to continue to help Nolan, be there for him. But just as importantly, you have to look after all the other kids and players, too, how they`re dealing with stuff,” said Jeff Strickland, baseball coach at Mill Valley High.

The 17-year-old pitcher remains at Overland Park Regional Medical Center following surgery. Teammates have already stopped by.

“Friday morning, he had his surgery at 4:30 in the morning, and there were several of them up there already,” Strickland said.

Sprague is paralyzed from the chest down, and doctors told his family his chances of walking again are low.

“Just a neighborhood pool, he dove and hit his head,” Strickland said.

He said Sprague's family notified him of the tragic accident Thursday night. Strickland said Mill Valley's baseball team, especially the seniors, are like a family, and the coaching staff met with the students to talk to them about it.

“For some of these kids, it`s the first truly traumatic thing that`s happened in their lives. So you want to help them deal with things, and if you preach in a program that you`re there for your buddies and your family, then you need to be there,” Strickland said.

A vigil was held over the weekend at the Jaguars' baseball field, and more than $97,000 has already been raised for medical expenses.

“For Nolan and his family, baseball is -- you never want to say it`s their whole life, but it`s a big, big part of it. His father owns a baseball academy 2 miles from the school, and I've known them for years, close to 10 years now. So that makes it difficult when it`s such a big part of their family's life,” Strickland said. “It`s always shocking when its somebody that you`re close to. You hear about things like that happening, but when it happens to somebody that you're close to, I guess that's the shocking part of it.”

Strickland said he's watched Sprague grow up since he was about seven. His coach said the 17-year-old is an excellent baseball player and liked by all.

“Fun, didn`t have an enemy. Everybody likes Nolan. He treats people the right way. He`s just a good kid,” Strickland said.

Strickland said the community support has been unbelievable. If you'd like to help, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with the teen’s medical expenses.