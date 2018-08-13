County attorney to speak on deadly shooting of man involving Leavenworth officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson will host a news conference Monday about a shooting that involved a Leavenworth police officer killing a 47-year-old man.

This news conference comes just one month after the family of Antonio Garcia Jr., announced that they have filed a lawsuit in an effort to see police body camera footage.

The news conference will happen at 11:15 a.m. at the Leavenworth Justice Center. FOX4 will live stream that news conference in the video player below.

Garcia, Jr. died after an officer responded to a call about a domestic dispute. After an investigation that officer was fired because it was determined he violated policy.

Attorneys for Garcia's family told FOX4 in July they filed several open records requests asking to see the video.

His family says they're in the dark about what lead to the officer's actions, and seeing which policy he violated would give them the answers they've waited for, for more than a year.

In the lawsuit filed on behalf of Garcia's family, attorneys say Garcia was in his own car, unarmed, at his own house when a Leavenworth Police Officer shot and killed him. They called the lawsuit a last resort to see the body cam video that shows the shooting.

"It shouldn't be hard to share the truth with the community that you serve," said Ben Crump, an attorney for the Garcia family.

Attorneys say all of their public record requests have been denied by the city of Leavenworth. They went so far as to do their own investigation.