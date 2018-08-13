Dozens of kids get free snow cones thanks to Olathe police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Kids lined up for a chance for a free snow cone Monday, and they left with a lot more than just a summertime treat.

Olathe police handed out the Kona Ice snow cones at Two Trails Park.

Along with the snow cones, police also showed off some of the tools they use to keep the community safe , with the goal of creating connections with the community.

"So we want everyone to meet us before that time they have to call 911, so maybe they get the officer they met or maybe they feel a little bit more comfortable because they've met police officers before," Sgt. Logan Bonney said.

About 100 people showed up to the event.