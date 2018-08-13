Family of Aretha Franklin asks for prayers while announcing she is “gravely ill”

DETROIT -- Family of soul music legend Aretha Franklin told WIVB Monday that she is "gravely ill."
They are asking for prayers for the "queen of soul."
Franklin, 76, is reportedly in Detroit surrounded by family and friends.
WIVB reported that she told them last year that she knew her concert performing days were nearing an ended.
"This will be my last year," Franklin told WIVB. "I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."
Showbiz 411 reports that her final performance was Nov. 2, 2017 in New York for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Franklin's first studio album was released in 1956 when she was just 14 years old.
