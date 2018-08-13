Family of Aretha Franklin asks for prayers while announcing she is “gravely ill”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT -- Family of soul music legend Aretha Franklin told WIVB Monday that she is "gravely ill."

They are asking for prayers for the "queen of soul."

Franklin, 76, is reportedly in Detroit surrounded by family and friends.

WIVB reported that she told them last year that she knew her concert performing days were nearing an ended.

"This will be my last year," Franklin told WIVB. "I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."

Showbiz 411 reports that her final performance was Nov. 2, 2017 in New York for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Franklin's first studio album was released in 1956 when she was just 14 years old.

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018