Hurts Donuts is giving away free donuts for a year to celebrate opening of KC shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate the opening of its first Kansas City location, Hurts Donuts is giving away free donuts for a year.

To be eligible for the giveaway, you must be one of the first 100 guests in line when the store opens at Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Participants can begin camping out outside the store Tuesday night.

The donut company will also give away prizes for the best camp set-up.

Once Hurts opens, it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

