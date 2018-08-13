Hurts Donuts is giving away free donuts for a year to celebrate opening of KC shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate the opening of its first Kansas City location, Hurts Donuts is giving away free donuts for a year.
To be eligible for the giveaway, you must be one of the first 100 guests in line when the store opens at Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion Wednesday at 5 a.m.
Participants can begin camping out outside the store Tuesday night.
The donut company will also give away prizes for the best camp set-up.
Once Hurts opens, it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
39.099727 -94.578567