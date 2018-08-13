Job fairs help employees laid off from KC Harley-Davidson plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. -- It's been one week since the first round of layoffs started at the Kansas City Harley-Davidson plant. Nearly 800 employees will need to look for a new job by fall 2019.

Fourteen companies in Platte County participated in a job fair Friday, specifically for Harley-Davidson employees. Organizers said the goal is to help these employees find jobs in similar fields around Platte County.

“The skills are very transferable. Their mechanical background and their training background is so in-depth,” said Jade Pitman, a recruiter for Multivac.

Multivac has hired three former Harley-Davidson employees since the announcement in January.

“We all know and understand Harley’s work ethic, and we just felt like we wanted to give jobs to as many people as we could,” Pitman said.

As an extra incentive, companies that hire Harley-Davidson employees can qualify to be reimbursed for on-the-job training.

Friday’s job fair was targeted towards employers in Platte County. A second fair is scheduled for Aug. 17 at the KCI Expo Center. This fair will include companies from across the metro area.

