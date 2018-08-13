× Joe’s Weather Blog: The merry-go-round storm (MON-8/13)

My mind wanders sometimes when trying to come up with ways to talk about the weather. Weather is weather and while I focus on numbers a lot…when doing a weathercast sometimes it’s helpful, when describing something weather related, to try and come up with an analogy to describe a particular weather aspect…so the analogy I’m using for today’s blog will be this…

Now what the heck does a merry go round have to do with our next storm. Stick around for that.

Forecast:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly cloudy later this afternoon. Showers and a few storms may develop south of the KC area…BUT move towards the NW and WNW. Some of these showers could slide into at least parts of the Metro, especially on the south side later today and this evening. Highs today near 90° with a bit more humidity.

Tonight: Those showers/storms should weaken after sunset. Then it may be a somewhat quiet night overall with only a few showers out there…lows in the 60s

Tuesday: An iffy day. Off and on rain…although it may not rain all day. Highs near 80°

Wednesday: Variable clouds with perhaps some scattered showers, especially to start the day. Highs again in the 80-85° range assuming there are breaks in the clouds.

Discussion:

So about the merry go round.

Our storm system that will be affecting the region later today and mainly tomorrow and tomorrow night…is now down towards SE CO. Here is the water vapor loop which is highlighting the moisture in the middle part of the atmosphere.

The upper level storm will migrate into central KS tomorrow. Here comes the merry-go-round metaphor.

The storm will evolve in several ways tomorrow…as it moves into KS.

If you think of it as a merry go round…the center of the storm would be the center of the top of the tent…covering the horses that are revolving around the center of the merry go round.

With me so far?

The trick to the rain in the KC area is the horses part of the merry go round.

Think of each horse spinning around…those horse represent small little atmospheric disturbances. Those little disturbances will generate lift in the atmosphere…they will revolve around then move away from the area over the course of about 24 hours or so.

On regional radar you will be able to see these little waves as small but broad enough areas of rain/storms that are moving towards the NE…then eventually towards the north…then gradually turning towards the NW. Sort of like this…

So the disturbances (or the horses in the merry go round metaphor are spinning around a center point.

The trick for the KC area, in terms of how much rain we get…is that these horses/disturbances pretty much have to track up near or close to the I-35 corridor region for us to get the best rain from this system.

The issue, at least today, is that many of the horses for the merry go round…don’t even exist yet. We sort of have the tent structure now in SE CO…and there are a couple of horses/disturbances rotating around it. Look at regional radar.

There is one in central KS this morning…another, sort of one near the Red River (again as of this morning) and another none moving through the TX Panhandle region

We need a few more horses/disturbances to get created over the next 24-36 hours.

The other issue is IF the merry go round sets up farther west…or farther east…these horses/disturbances may NOT come up the I-35 corridor…they may be 50+ miles east or west of there. That would drive the better rains 50+ miles farther east or west. Oh and did I mention the merry go round is moving too…along with the horses spinning around it’s center. So it’s complicated

So rain totals are still somewhat unknown to say with a LOT of confidence. Model data, as I mentioned yesterday will vary.

Off the #golf #tweets & back to #weather tweets. Here is the reason I WON"T show precise city rain totals…models WILL BE WRONG. Look at the changes in last 2 runs on one model. 7AM run left…1PM run right. What can be gleaned tho is KS side has better total potential. JL pic.twitter.com/jR6vNFIpxr — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) August 12, 2018

This is the NAM model from yesterday.

Now last nights NAM hi-res model.

Notice how it’s picking out the areas of heavier rains…and perhaps in some cases near 2″…BUT it’s also indicting areas of considerably less rain.

Again DON’T focus on the precise locations of heavier/lighter totals…this is just a heads up about the potential effects from this storm system tomorrow into Wednesday morning.

There will be winners and losers in this rain event. I hope for areas that are seeing the worst effects from the drought, that you are winners and not losers in the rain totals.

I’m just nervous to broadbrush heavier rain totals for the entire region…especially in a drought. I remain hopeful that most get about 1/2″+ from this…some get less than 1/3rd” while some get more than 1 1/2″. IF I had to bet…I’d say the lessor rain totals may be farther east of KC…and perhaps somewhat NE of KC. That is right in the core of the drought.

Lets just hope in the end…KC is high-fiving the horses as they’re spinning around…that would mean we got some decent rains from this.

Oh and points to me for finding a merry go round that rotates in an anti-clockwise fashion…the same with the upper level storm that will be moving into KC tomorrow! The lengths I will go on a metaphor! :)

Our feature photo comes from Shannon Earnshaw‎…on the east side…highlighting the smokey sun that’s been in our skies for the last several days.

