KC police ask for help solving recent slew of shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help after a string of recent shootings.

Between July 22 and Aug. 7, 36 people were shot in Kansas City. Fifteen of those shootings were fatal.

Major Tye Grant with KCPD's Violent Crimes Division said police are doing what they can, but they need the community's support.

"Challenges of calling in or snitching on a friend. I don't know if that's snitching. I think that's being a good community member," he said.

Police also want to stress that people who break the law will be held accountable. Hear more from detectives in the video above.

The TIPS Hotline, in partnership with the City of Kansas City, recently announced a $10,000 reward for tips that help solve homicide cases.

Anyone with information on violent crimes in Kansas City is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.