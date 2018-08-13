KC police involved in standoff after suspect barricades himself inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved with a standoff with a suspect Monday afternoon near 52nd Terrace and Raytown Road, officials say.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said officers saw two people driving in the area who they believe are wanted for a crime. The two people then ran from the car, and one was taken into custody.

The second suspect, who police have only said is a man, fled to a nearby home and has barricaded himself inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including tactical personnel and negotiators, are assisting.