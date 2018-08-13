KCPD looking for suspects who robbed Dollar Tree near 135th and State Line Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are searching for two people they say pistol whipped a person during an armed robbery Sunday.

It happened near 135th and State Line Road around 8 p.m.

Police believe one suspect was driving the getaway car while two others walked inside a Dollar Tree.

It's not clear how many people were inside the store when the robbery happened, but police did say the person who called them was hiding inside freezer area of the store. That person told police two men with guns just robbed them.

While inside the store, one of the suspects pistol whipped someone. Police have not said whether that person was an employee or a customer.

A source told FOX4 that the suspects did force management to give them the code to the safe.

Witnesses told police that the suspects got away in a maroon colored Buick, boxy sedan.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.